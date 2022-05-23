Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC cut its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,000 shares during the period. Stitch Fix accounts for 1.0% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Stitch Fix worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after buying an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.7% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,982,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,133,000 after purchasing an additional 447,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 1,180,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

SFIX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. 1,926,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.83 million, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.