MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get MarketWise alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.97.

MarketWise stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at $600,863.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.