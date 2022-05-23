Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $788.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $788.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $848.70 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $357.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NYSE MTDR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

