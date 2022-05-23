Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 104,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,806. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

