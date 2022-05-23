Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,096,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. 61,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

