Meggitt’s (MGGT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGGT. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 783.33 ($9.66).
Meggitt stock opened at GBX 773 ($9.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 392.40 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($10.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 752.52.
About Meggitt (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.