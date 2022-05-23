Meggitt’s (MGGT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGGT. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 783.33 ($9.66).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 773 ($9.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 392.40 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($10.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 752.52.

In related news, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.27), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($623,588.95). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.53), for a total transaction of £69,353.56 ($85,495.02). Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,935 shares of company stock valued at $64,085,617.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

