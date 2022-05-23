Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will post $128.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $125.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $527.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.15 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $574.04 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $579.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

