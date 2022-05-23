Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 8.5% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $144,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.36. The stock had a trading volume of 883,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,371,832. The firm has a market cap of $531.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.41.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

