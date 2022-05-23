Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 270 ($3.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.82) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 334.33 ($4.12).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 200 ($2.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 326.20 ($4.02). The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -17.39.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

