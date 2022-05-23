Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $106,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,482 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 479,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.38. 8,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,759. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.