Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Trimmed by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 137,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

