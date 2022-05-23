Morgan Stanley Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $15.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AI. Wedbush downgraded C3.ai from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 15.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

