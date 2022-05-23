Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Sells 6,868 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lowered its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Constellium comprises about 5.8% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $16.18. 577,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

