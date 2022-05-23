Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 46,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 675,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,929. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.