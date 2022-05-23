Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.19 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $9.81 on Monday, hitting $316.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.90 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.63 and a 200-day moving average of $354.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,038 shares of company stock worth $7,373,493 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

