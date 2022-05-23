Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 139,709 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,709 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 1.0% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 57.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 177.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.65.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $23.01. 16,485,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,994,170. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.