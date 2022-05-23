Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.71. 3,878,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,250. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

