Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,700 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,946. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

