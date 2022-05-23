Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Takes $2.95 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,576,000 after buying an additional 457,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,411,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,964,375. The stock has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

