Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.40 million.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.76. 5,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,690. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.08 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 90,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

