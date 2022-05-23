NerveNetwork Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149,590.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $149,590.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008606 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006557 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

