Network International (LON:NETW) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 355 ($4.38) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Network International from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 505 ($6.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Network International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 446.67 ($5.51).

LON:NETW opened at GBX 219.20 ($2.70) on Thursday. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 415.10 ($5.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.72.

In related news, insider Diane Radley bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($39,571.01).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

