Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Tops $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00062102 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.