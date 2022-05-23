Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.43%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Newmark Group by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.