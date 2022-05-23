Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.43%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Newmark Group by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

