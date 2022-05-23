News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.