NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Purchased by Mountaineer Partners Management LLC

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy accounts for 1.3% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned about 0.11% of NexGen Energy worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,070,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,513 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,999,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. 1,121,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,030. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.86.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

