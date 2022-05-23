Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 4.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $169,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,170,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.36. The stock had a trading volume of 283,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,717. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $1,420,663.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,819 shares of company stock worth $7,405,801 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

