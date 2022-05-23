Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 851.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 209,133 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter worth about $851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Nkarta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

