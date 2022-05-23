Novo Holdings A S Has $36.47 Million Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Novo Holdings A S decreased its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Inogen comprises approximately 1.7% of Novo Holdings A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Novo Holdings A S owned about 4.72% of Inogen worth $36,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,220,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 230,124 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $5,624,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $4,250,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 85,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INGN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $598.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

