Novo Holdings A S Purchases 97,378 Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Novo Holdings A S lifted its position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 575,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,844. The company has a market capitalization of $541.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

