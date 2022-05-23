NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup lowered shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT DATA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NTT DATA stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

