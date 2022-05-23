O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of OIIM stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 869,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About O2Micro International (Get Rating)
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.