O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of OIIM stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 869,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,132 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

