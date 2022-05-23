Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Cap of $332.27 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $332.27 million and approximately $73.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 108.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000922 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.