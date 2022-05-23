Oddz (ODDZ) One Day Volume Tops $270,607.00

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Oddz has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $270,607.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 656.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.71 or 0.77695322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00506376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,082.30 or 1.49892004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

