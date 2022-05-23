Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Mountaineer Partners Management LLC

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up approximately 7.3% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Olin worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Olin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Olin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Olin by 82.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Olin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE OLN traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $63.62. 2,042,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.