Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONEXF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ONEXF traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. Onex has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 70.24%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0777 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

