Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $5.49

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.23. Opera shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPRA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Opera alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $591.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $72.87 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Opera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.