OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on OpGen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OpGen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OpGen by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in OpGen by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

