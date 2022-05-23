Overbrook Management Corp Acquires 204 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.98. 63,902,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,255,660. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $151.76 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $492.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.79.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

