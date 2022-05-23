Overbrook Management Corp Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,622,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.11. 4,524,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

