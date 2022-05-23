Overbrook Management Corp Has $25.19 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 5.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $632,708,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,361,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.41. The company has a market capitalization of $531.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

