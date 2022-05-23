Overbrook Management Corp Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,331 shares during the period. Constellium makes up 1.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Constellium were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

CSTM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 577,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,126. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

