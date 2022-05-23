Overbrook Management Corp Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 195,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,559,000. GoDaddy comprises about 3.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp owned about 0.12% of GoDaddy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,768,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,651,000 after purchasing an additional 399,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 743.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 59,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.23. 1,462,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,850. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,533 shares of company stock worth $1,434,125. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.