Overbrook Management Corp Purchases Shares of 850 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,839. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $228.00 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

