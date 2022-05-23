Overbrook Management Corp Sells 76,101 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,349 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 76,101 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp owned 0.46% of FutureFuel worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 33.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE FF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,251. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $308.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.77.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

