Overbrook Management Corp Sells 83 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.93.

Shares of COST traded up $13.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $429.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,808. The stock has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

