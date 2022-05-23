Oxygen (OXY) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Oxygen has a market cap of $3.80 million and $330,984.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,662,170 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

