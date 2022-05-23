PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Tekne Capital Management LLC

Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,477,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397,645 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up about 24.0% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of PagSeguro Digital worth $117,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

PAGS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 2,399,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

