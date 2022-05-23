PAID Network (PAID) Reaches Market Cap of $6.04 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $6.04 million and $139,037.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,973.06 or 0.39424769 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00491445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

