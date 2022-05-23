Pancake Bunny Price Up 63.5% Over Last 7 Days (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $67,468.25 and $527,001.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,120.91 or 1.00025962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002225 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

